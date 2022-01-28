Former K'taka CM's Granddaughter Dies by Suicide: Decoding Postpartum Depression

In a tragic turn of events, on Friday, 28 January, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter died by suicide. She was allegedly suffering postpartum depression, according to Karnataka home minister Araga Dnyanerdra.

In her early 30s, the young woman was a doctor at MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru. She leaves behind her husband, also a doctor, and a six month old child.

"There is no suspicion. We all knew she was battling depression post pregnancy. Yediyurappa himself brought her to his place at times to make sure she's happy," the minister was quoted as saying by India Today.