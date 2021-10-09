ADVERTISEMENT

FIT Quiz: Do You Know Enough About Mental Health?

Take the FIT mental health quiz and see if you can you separate mental health myths from facts.

FIT
Published
Mind It
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>FIT Quiz: While we take physical illnesses seriously, mental health issues are usually associated with a lot of stigma.</p></div>
i

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being.

We have all been "sad" or "blue" at times and had some exposure to mental illness, but do we really understand it or know what it is?

While we take physical illnesses seriously, mental health issues are usually associated with a lot of stigma.

Take the FIT mental health quiz and see if you can you separate mental health myths from facts.

Also Read

Antidepressants: Why Are People So Reluctant To Take Them?

Antidepressants: Why Are People So Reluctant To Take Them?
ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Up On Your Health

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT