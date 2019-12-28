Gaslighting, Sealioning and Dealing With Online Harassment

1. Getting to Know Gaslighting: The Signs, The Way Out
I never said that!
You’re imagining it
It’s in your head
“Gaslighting is anything that can make you doubt your sanity and question your own self,” says Rashi Vidyasagar, criminologist and director of a mental health startup, The Alternative Story.
Healthline calls it a form of “emotional abuse,” as the gaslighter manipulates you into questioning your thoughts, memories or even real events.
Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse that’s seen in abusive relationships. It’s the act of manipulating a person by forcing them to question their thoughts, memories, and the events occurring around them. A victim of gaslighting can be pushed so far that they question their own sanity.
How Does Gaslighting Work?
- Blatant denial of facts - The gaslighter will deny things you know to be true.
- Triviailsing your feelings: Rashi adds the person may even deny your feelings, “They will make you feel like you are overreacting and you may worry you are too sensitive.” They will de-legitimise your very real feelings.
- Victim-blaming - ‘No, you’re crazy if you think that!’
- They use things they know about you as ammunition: although gaslighting can happen in any relationship, it is usually done in the close ones who know what buttons to push.
Though most common in romantic relationships, this can even happen between friends, in an employee-boss relationship or in a child-parent one.
Comment