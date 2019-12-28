  • hamburger-icon
.Since PM Modi’s speech at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on 22 December where he attempted to pacify fears about the CAA and NRC, the phrase ‘gaslighting’ has emerged everywhere
.Since PM Modi’s speech at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on 22 December where he attempted to pacify fears about the CAA and NRC, the phrase ‘gaslighting’ has emerged everywhere(Photo: iStockphoto)
  • 1. Getting to Know Gaslighting: The Signs, The Way Out
  • 2. How Can You Deal with Gaslighting?
  • 3. Explaining Sealioning or Looking at What's Wrong With...
  • 4. Dealing with Sealioning: How Can You Spot the Signs and...
.Since PM Modi’s speech at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on 22 December where he attempted to pacify fears about the CAA and NRC, the phrase ‘gaslighting’ has emerged everywhere
Explained
in 4 cards
Gaslighting, Sealioning and Dealing With Online Harassment
Devina Buckshee
Mind It

Since PM Modi’s speech at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on 22 December where he attempted to pacify fears about the CAA and NRC, the phrase ‘gaslighting’ has emerged everywhere. Many people accused the prime minister of gaslighting Indians.

Now this one’s been around for a while and was even word of the year in 2018. According to Psychology Today, gaslighting is a manipulation tactic where someone tries to make you question your reality by denying facts or even feelings.

But after this, the phrase, sealioning popped up too! ‘Don’t engage, he’s sealioning you,’ made as little sense as when my one year old nephew tries to talk to me.

I learnt that sealioning is another form of online harassment where someone questions you persistently and tries to get you to expend time and energy to explain your perspective. While this seems innocuous, this is a way of silencing you as the sealioner won’t listen or read any information but just try to undermine you.

The words may sound fun or strange but they are actually serious forms of harassment - we speak to mental health experts to find out how you can spot gaslighting and sealioning and how you can deal.

Loading...
EXPLAINED
in 4 cards

Gaslighting, Sealioning and Dealing With Online Harassment

  1. Getting to Know Gaslighting: The Signs, The Way Out
  2. How Can You Deal with Gaslighting?
  3. Explaining Sealioning or Looking at What's Wrong With Asking Questions
  4. Dealing with Sealioning: How Can You Spot the Signs and Preserve Your Mental Health

  • 1. Getting to Know Gaslighting: The Signs, The Way Out

    I never said that!

    You’re imagining it

    It’s in your head

    “Gaslighting is anything that can make you doubt your sanity and question your own self,” says Rashi Vidyasagar, criminologist and director of a mental health startup, The Alternative Story.

    Healthline calls it a form of “emotional abuse,” as the gaslighter manipulates you into questioning your thoughts, memories or even real events.

    Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse that’s seen in abusive relationships. It’s the act of manipulating a person by forcing them to question their thoughts, memories, and the events occurring around them. A victim of gaslighting can be pushed so far that they question their own sanity.

    How Does Gaslighting Work?

    • Blatant denial of facts - The gaslighter will deny things you know to be true.
    • Triviailsing your feelings: Rashi adds the person may even deny your feelings, “They will make you feel like you are overreacting and you may worry you are too sensitive.” They will de-legitimise your very real feelings.
    • Victim-blaming - ‘No, you’re crazy if you think that!’
    • They use things they know about you as ammunition: although gaslighting can happen in any relationship, it is usually done in the close ones who know what buttons to push.

    Though most common in romantic relationships, this can even happen between friends, in an employee-boss relationship or in a child-parent one.

PreviousNext

Follow our Mind It section for more stories.

Loading...