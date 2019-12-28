Gaslighting, Sealioning and Dealing With Online Harassment

Since PM Modi’s speech at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on 22 December where he attempted to pacify fears about the CAA and NRC, the phrase ‘gaslighting’ has emerged everywhere. Many people accused the prime minister of gaslighting Indians.

Now this one’s been around for a while and was even word of the year in 2018. According to Psychology Today, gaslighting is a manipulation tactic where someone tries to make you question your reality by denying facts or even feelings.

But after this, the phrase, sealioning popped up too! ‘Don’t engage, he’s sealioning you,’ made as little sense as when my one year old nephew tries to talk to me.

I learnt that sealioning is another form of online harassment where someone questions you persistently and tries to get you to expend time and energy to explain your perspective. While this seems innocuous, this is a way of silencing you as the sealioner won’t listen or read any information but just try to undermine you.

The words may sound fun or strange but they are actually serious forms of harassment - we speak to mental health experts to find out how you can spot gaslighting and sealioning and how you can deal.