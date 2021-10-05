Generalised Anxiety Disorder: What to Know

We've all had instances when we feel nervous and worried like when we have a presentation, or it's our first day at a new office. That is quite normal and to some extent helps to perform better as well.

After a few hours at the office, or after completing the presentation, most of us will typically go back to feeling relaxed.

But around 3 percent of the population will still feel stressed or worried even when it's done, and they likely often feel this way, even when there isn't any specific reason. What this three percent likely has is called generalised anxiety.

Anxiety when left unaddressed may lead to serious problems like chest pain, fatigue, nightmares, and even long term memory and cognitive issues, and so on.

So, here's everything one needs to know about anxiety or generalised anxiety disorder.