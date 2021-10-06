‘I Am a Suicide First Responder. I Also Have BPD’: World Mental Health Day

People have the basic needs of authenticity and attachment, and often one has to compromise their authenticity for attachment because survival becomes a threat.

What humans need is the truth, and belonging.

The most severe of individuals when they feel they can be authentic, more than often want the pain to end, and not end their lives.

It is this living side that as a first responder I try to work with collaboratively while acknowledging the part that wants to die.

It is almost of no use to argue with someone who has thoughts of suicide. The more you ridicule, shame and protest, the harder they resist and push back.