How Do You Identify a Compulsive Liar?

Legendary actor Rekha made the role of a compulsive liar famous in the popular film, Jhoothi, literally meaning a liar. A more recent Netflix French series Mythomaniac, also deals with a woman who compulsively lies.

We lie all the time. For the call that we don’t wish to answer, for reaching late to work, or for that family dinner that we’re too lazy to attend.

So when does this lying become a sign of an underlying mental health issue? How does this differ from a more serious, more compulsive urge to lie?