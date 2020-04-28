FIT & Ira Yoga Bring You India's Biggest Virtual Wellness Festival
With lockdown woes, stress, anxiety, and lack of exercise getting to most of us, our wellness has taken hit. A major lifestyle shift was has brought about exhaustion, irritation and restlessness.
We are all seeking ways and means to survive this lockdown - Well you don't have to do it alone.
We are bringing you the biggest wellness festival, right to your phone screens!
Ira Yoga and FIT are coming together to bring you the biggest names in yoga, fitness, Ayurveda, sports, mental health and wellness on one platform.
Make a note of the dates, the festival comes on our Facebook Live on May 2 & 3.
The festival is the brainchild of yoga and fitness expert Ira Trivedi. She brought together a host of wellness experts to help you deal with your lockdown lives.
From BK Shivani talking to us about the challenges of managing relationships, to Simon Borg Olivier talking about the philosophy of yoga, from Mahesh Bhupati and Rahul Bose taking us through their personal fitness regimes in a lockdown, to Dr Pratap Chauhan talking about Ayurveda, all of this accompanied by music and wellness advice.
Ira will set off the festival with a preview on the 2nd with Ranveer, the BeerBiceps guy. Followed by packed a day on 3rd May.
@Quintfit will be live with the following sessions through the day. Tune in to our Facebook lives to follow the sessions of your choosing.
Scroll through the gallery for the timing of each session.
While we pursue wellness, the country is dealing with a pandemic of massive proportions. How can you help? Through our live sessions, we have a Donate Now box running on the side.
If you wish to donate, your donations will reach Goonj, an NGO working to provide relief to migrant labourers displaced by the lockdown.
Follow @QuintFit for regular health and wellness advice. Check out the festival website for more details.
