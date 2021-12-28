Loneliness, And How it Became a Reality of Life During the Pandemic

This pertains to our own selves – our health and well-being, to the lives we are constructing and the ways in which we are engaging with the environment.

Just moving from one moment to the next, telling ourselves and others around us that we are busy and do not have the time, space, energy or bandwidth to expend towards being reflective and to introspect cannot hold water.

The pandemic has critically highlighted that to combat an issue like loneliness measures need to be brought into play at the level of the individual as well as within communities at large.

There needs to be a responsive way of responding to people and situations.