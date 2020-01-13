Lead Exposure Can Be a Risk Factor for Alzheimer’s Disease: ICMR

Research conducted at the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) has established a possible link between lead exposure and Alzheimer’s disease. This adds to the bulk of evidence for the adverse health impact of this common pollutant, which is found in commonly used materials like paints, cosmetics, batteries, glass, and low-grade toys.

In a press release dated 13 January, the national council said, “Environmental exposure to this toxic heavy metal is associated with many pathophysiological dysfunctions of the central nervous system.”