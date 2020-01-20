How Do You Kick-Start Meditation? Your FAQs, Answered

Can meditation really make you calm, improve your productivity, impact your physical health, make you a better person? All these questions have been scientifically examined in a host of studies by neurologists/neuroscientists in the recent past. There have been a spate of studies that have looked closely at the health benefits of meditation - enough to prompt even a meta study (a study of studies).

While it is getting its scientific moment under the sun, the benefits of meditation have been preached from the beginning by various gurus and monks.

We spoke with Sri M, a meditation guru and author of Shunya among other books that delve into the spiritual psyche. And we've put together a meditation FAQ of sorts for a beginner.