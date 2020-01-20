How Do You Kick-Start Meditation? Your FAQs, Answered
Can meditation really make you calm, improve your productivity, impact your physical health, make you a better person? All these questions have been scientifically examined in a host of studies by neurologists/neuroscientists in the recent past. There have been a spate of studies that have looked closely at the health benefits of meditation - enough to prompt even a meta study (a study of studies).
While it is getting its scientific moment under the sun, the benefits of meditation have been preached from the beginning by various gurus and monks.
We spoke with Sri M, a meditation guru and author of Shunya among other books that delve into the spiritual psyche. And we've put together a meditation FAQ of sorts for a beginner.
Q1: Meditation Apps. Do They Work?
If the purpose of meditation is to keep out stress, to carry on with life, to not get depressed etc, then the apps are okay. The simple 5-minute meditation is fine. I think something is better than nothing. And some who start this way get seriously get interested in the other. When I say initiate, I do not mean in a dark room somewhere, where something is whispered in your ear. No. When I say initiate, I mean initiate the proceedings.
Loading...
Q2: Is Guided Meditation Better Than Calming Music?
Guided meditation works, there is no problem with guided meditation. When you say guided meditation, it means someone is telling you to follow steps, now you suspend all other thoughts and continue to do it, it helps. But again, if you are a serious explorer into the spiritual experience, then this may help preliminary, but you need to go further. The idea is to make you independent and stand on your own legs. If you depend all the time on the guided meditation, you depend upon the guide.
Q3: How Do I Stop My Mind from Wandering?
It’s not a secret, but it is kind of a secret. It’s like this. I am sitting and I am meditating. My mind is wandering because my mind is attracted to the outside world. But you need something for the mind to grasp. You can’t leave the mind in a limbo. The best thing to do is occupy the mind in an activity that is internal as well as external, which is neutral and has no connection with the emotional, and that is the breath. So, this is why breath is so important, firstly it steadies the mind, makes your mind calm, brings more oxygen in to the system. Apart from that when the mind is made to watch the breath as you inhale and exhale, the mind gets occupied with that activity. And once you are in it, you can feel the calmness, quietness and the wonderful feeling of it, and then automatically, then you would want to do it. Then you are caught, you are hooked.
Also Read : Can Science Help You Achieve Happiness?
Q4: What’s the Science of Meditation?
What has happened is that in scientific research you now have the MRI scans and things like that, you can actually map the brain, how it works, you can see it on the screen. So, when this happens, the brain waves of the meditator, alpha, beta, there are many kinds of waves, there is a different movement, a different frequency than a person who is agitated, who is not meditating and doing something that is physical, but in that also he is involved. You see that the most calm, restful waves happen gradually, when you meditate. Even a simple thing like watching your breath, or chanting a mantra, you will see it reflected on the screen. It then triggers some part of the endocrine system to release serotonin and dopamine in the bloodstream. That’s why during meditation you feel nice. So it’s a mechanical plus chemical plus psychological process.
Q5: Do I Need a Guru to Meditate?
The way there are more of gurus than disciples in the world, specially in our country, sometimes it is safer to be without a guru. And there are guides of all hues nowadays. They wear big head dresses, they have beards that can be tucked into the shirt and so on, so you get caught in that image. However, if you find someone who is sincere, wants to teach you how to meditate and doesn’t want you to worship him or her, then it is good to learn from somebody.
(Hi there! stay tuned to our Telegram channel here.)