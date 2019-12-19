Mental Health in the Times of Protest

For the past week, India has seen a nation-wide eruption of student protests and subsequent police action surrounding the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC (National Register of Citizens).

Stories of violence, tear gassing, and even sexual assault are everywhere, with news reports of Internet and mobile phone service shutdowns, even in the capital, spreading. There's anger, hopelessness, frustration and fatigue all at once.

When there’s a rising movement on socio-political lines, emotions run high and run out fast too. There’s fear of a growing listlessness, and many people have turned off the barrage of disturbing news for break.