1 in 7 People in India Suffer From Mental Illness: Lancet

In 2017, 197.3 million Indians, that's 14.3% of the total population were suffering from various mental disorders. Of these, 45.7 million had depression and 44.9 million had anxiety disorders, according to a new study published in the Lancet Psychiatry.

This is the first comprehensive estimate of disease burden due to mental disorders and their trends in every state of India from 1990 and was undertaken by India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative.

The study highlights how deep mental health issues are in a country the size of India. The contribution of mental disorders to the total disease burden has doubled between 1990 and 2017.