COVID-19: Managing Your Mental Health During a Pandemic

Times are tough these days - with a never-before-seen virus that’s WHO-certified to be a pandemic. Add to that the necessary measure of social distancing and our general sense of isolation and fears are magnified.

In times of a crisis, existing mental health problems can flare up, as can the generalised anxiety we feel in our daily lives.

With reports of people stockpiling grains, sanitizers and toilet roll - one has to wonder if we’re truly heading towards an apocalypse? And with that thought comes the dreaded existential anxiety - ‘what does it all mean?' or ‘what’s the point.’ Or the hysteria and panic that causes hoarding.

Social distancing is the only way for us to combat this, but how can you manage to both stay safe and not spiral out of control?