'Grief is Not Allowed:' Navigating Mental Health as an HCW During the Pandemic

I was determined to help fill in as many lacunae in my immediate surroundings as I could.

No mask supplies? Crowdfund. No blood stocks? Organise blood donation camps. People not wearing masks? Educate. No protocol in the hospital? Create one and circulate it!

The strain was undeniable but it was validating that I got to play a role, however tiny, in such difficult times.

I understood that it was a lot to deal with so I tried everything that had worked for me previously- I wrote, I sang, I watched movies, I spoke to friends, seniors and family. Conversations with batchmates often led to similar stories on their end, I ended up feeling guilty about complaining to them.

Seniors reminded me of how much worse they had it. Family worried when I shared things so I ended up consoling them.

Often, I received variations of, “be positive”. I felt I was not being heard.