Can You ‘Catch’ Depression Like the Flu?

It’s not unusual to feel negative after being in close proximity to someone who has expressed anger, resentment, displeasure and so forth, even if it’s not directed towards you. However, could it mean that these emotions can be contagious? A simple answer does not exist.

According to this report, about half the people you know would experience loneliness at some point in their life. Additionally, in March 2018, the World Health Organization concluded that there are 300 million people, across different age groups, that struggle with depression. This also means that at some point in your life, you are highly likely to be in contact with someone dealing with loneliness, depression or other linked disorders.

The Psychology Today report further points out that depression, known as the “common cold” of mental illnesses, is more likely to occur in people with a negative outlook towards life. To ascertain the link between a person’s mental health and a cynical, pessimistic approach to life of those around them, a study was conducted among college students which showed that after three months of contact with a roommate, a person was more likely to develop the same negative perspective themselves. This, in turn, left them more vulnerable and exposed to depression.

However can this also mean that by being around a depressed person, you can get depressed?