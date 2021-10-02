National Anti-Drug Addiction Day: Know More About Drug Addiction

National anti-drug addiction day is celebrated in India on 2 October every year in order to raise awareness about drug addiction and drug abuse in India.

Young children and teenagers fall prey to the problem of drug addiction because of their sense of curiosity, for their experimental, recreational purposes or just because their friends are doing so.

IBBS researchers are still finding the root cause and affects of the drugs that cause the brain to function in such a way that the person becomes addicted to them.