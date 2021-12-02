National Pollution Control Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

There is no doubt that the environmental pollution affects our quality of life and our health and the role we as humans play in adding to the growing rate of pollution.

2 December is celebrated as National Pollution Control Day in India to bring to attention the dangers of polluted water, land and air. The focus is also on how to avert industrial disasters like the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Let's understand more about the history, significance and theme for National Pollution Control Day control 2021.