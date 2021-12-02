National Pollution Control Day 2021: Posters, Quotes, and Slogans
celebrate this national pollution control day with posters, quotes and slogans
National pollution Control Day is observed on 2 December every year to bring to attention the need to manage and control industrial disasters. We remember those who lost their lives to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984.
We and our future generation have the right to clean air, clean water for drinking and clean public land and it is only possible if we own up to our activities that cause pollution.
The theme for the year 2021 is to raise awareness and urge governments to adapt policies to mitigate the impact of pollution.
Let's celebrate this Pollution Control Day with a few quotes, slogans and posters.
National Pollution Control Day: Posters
National Pollution Control Day: Quotes
“Environmental pollution is an incurable disease. It can only be prevented.” -Barry Commoner
“Nature provides a free lunch, but only if we control our appetites.” -William Ruckelshaus
“People over-produce pollution because they are not paying for the costs of dealing with it.” -Ha-Joon Chang
“The activist is not the man who says the river is dirty. The activist is the man who cleans up the river.” -Ross Perot
“The earth we abuse and the living things we kill will, in the end, take their revenge; for in exploiting their presence we are diminishing our future.” -Marya Mannes
“We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.” -Aldo Leopold
“I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use.”-Mother Teresa
“He that plants trees loves others besides himself.”-Thomas Fuller
"Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”-Margaret Mead
National Pollution Control Day: Slogans
"Let us save our environment from getting poisoned with pollution…. Let us create more awareness on National Pollution Control Day"
"Only Clean Air Is Fair"
"To breathe clean, let us go green"
"Show you care by cleaning the air"
"Each and every breath we take is life, so let us protect it"
"Use only what you can reduce, reuse and recycle!"
"Reduce needs, recycle wastes, and reuse things to reduce pollution"
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.