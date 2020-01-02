Self-Care, Goal-Setting & More: In 2020, Make Kinder Resolutions

Tap, tap. Another fitness goal for the world to see ( note to self: exercise more)

Tap, tap. Oh, nice, a countdown of all the books they’ve read so far (Am I that behind? New goal: read a book a week.)

Tap...another engagement? (Oh god, not going there now.)

Scrolling through the shimmery, curated ‘best’ lives of my friends (and a few strangers) on Instagram, I vow to be better, fitter, stronger, faster.

Through my bright, sanitised feed of smiling faces and genuinely wonderful achievements, we see the best bits of people’s lives. It’s great, but a constant bombardment of the happy bits can make you feel less than, especially around this time with people sharing their top achievements of the year - and lofty goals for the year ahead.

Social media is not always a friend. But often, it can be.