Podcast | Not Fine, Thanks Ep 1: Disha Ravi Talks Eco Anxiety & Climate Action

How do you respond when someone asks you, 'How are you?'

Maybe you don't think at all before the automatic, 'fine, thanks', slips out.

In FIT's new podcast series, we speak to everyday people about everyday mental health and all the things that make you want to say, 'not fine, thanks'.

In the very first episode, I speak to Disha Ravi, a young climate activist based in Bangalore about climate anxiety among young people, losing hope, and keeping the cause alive in the face of a lack of systemic action.