Panic Disorder: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Panic disorder is a condition in which a person experiences sudden and repetitive panic attacks.

According to DSM-5,a panic attack is a sudden surge of discomfort and fear at it peaks within a few minutes.

It generally affects people between the ages of 20 to 24 and you may have panic disorder if you have have four or more attacks or are constantly afraid of having another panic attack.

For someone who experiences periods of intense fear, and discomfort that something bad might happen, fear or threat in general, these symptoms become so intense that the person might experience physiological changes like increased heart palpitations, dizziness or shortness of breath.