Personally and professionally, we are struggling right now; trying to make sense of the pandemic, getting used to the changed ways of living, a complete disruption of routines, the loss of jobs, the confinement to homes and the strained relationships within. Every day, we’re waking up to the news of a tragedy.In these stressful times, it seems impossible for our minds to rest and for us to switch off and relax.To help you cope, FIT returns with the second season of the guided meditation podcast with yogi Zubin Atré. He is the founder of AtréYoga, a precise science aligning body, mind, and breath.Find yourself a quiet corner. Plug in your headphones, empty your mind of other thoughts, and let Zubin's podcast guide you.Escape With Zubin Epi 1: Learn To Let Go, A Guided Meditation(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)