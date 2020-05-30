We are still struggling in the midst of a pandemic and lockdown here in India, trying to make the best of this situation.But it’s tough, besides the anxiety and depression of isolation comes a new fear of life post-lockdown.To help you cope, FIT returns with the second season of the guided meditation podcast with yogi Zubin Atré. In this final episode, the focus will be on techniques to help you improve your breathing and help you manage your stress.Breathe in, breathe out and observe the natural rhythm of your breath. Find yourself a quiet corner. Plug in your headphones, empty your mind of other thoughts, and let Zubin's podcast guide you.Escape With Zubin Episode 2: Meditate Your Stress & Anxiety Away(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)