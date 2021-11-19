Processed Foods Are as Addictive as Cigarettes: Here's How

Ultra-processed foods that have artificially high levels of fat and refined carbohydrates like sugar and white flour are those that people eat addictively.

For example, chocolate, ice cream, french fries, pizza and cookies are some of the foods that people find most addictive.

Not surprisingly, people report that they’re very unlikely to lose control consuming broccoli, beans and cucumbers.

But can these ultra-processed foods really be considered addictive? Or are people just overindulging in something they like?

To help us answer those questions, my colleagues and I have turned to one of the last big debates in addiction science – whether tobacco is addictive.