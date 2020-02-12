Prolonged Sitting Linked to Increased Depression Risk in Teens

"We found that it's not just more intense forms of activity that are good for our mental health, but any degree of physical activity that can reduce the time we spend sitting down is likely to be beneficial," Kandola said in a statement.

The researchers used data from 4,257 adolescents, who have been participating in longitudinal research from birth as part of the University of Bristol's Children of the 90s cohort study.

The children wore accelerometers to track their movement for at least 10 hours over at least three days, at ages 12, 14 and 16.

The accelerometers reported whether the child was engaging in light activity, which could include walking or hobbies such as playing an instrument or painting, engaging in moderate-to-physical activity such as running or cycling, or if they were sedentary.

The use of accelerometers provided more reliable data than previous studies which have relied on people self-reporting their activity, which have yielded inconsistent results, the researchers said.