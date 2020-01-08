Why Do Men Crumble When They Retire?

When it comes to men, Indian men specifically, the narrative is pretty straightforward. Study, work, marry, work some more, send kids to college, retire.

Work hard enough to ensure your retirement is financially secure. And then sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labour.

But here's where that perfectly baked cookie crumbles.

Six months post retirement, suddenly health issues crop up. The heart is not quite ticking right, the blood pressure is shooting up (or spiralling down), there are bouts of depression, anger, frustration.

Travel plans are put on hold, hospital visits increase and there is a withdrawal from social life. A recent study gathered data that was statistically significant. Too many men were dying at the age of 62 in the US. The study seemed to indicate that retirement had something to do with it.

While it's a US specific data, doctors report a similar pattern in India, where life expectancy in men is 67.4 years according to National Health Profile 2019.