Video | What Has Led to Suicides During the COVID-19 Lockdown?

During the COVID-19 lockdown, there are reports pointing to an increase in alleged suicides.

Is this a case of zealous over-reporting or is there something more going on? Suicide is complex, with many different factors contributing to it. We talk to Dr Pathare, a consultant psychiatrist and Director of Centre for Mental Health, Law and Policy at ILS and someone who helped draft India’s new mental health law, to find out more.

He tells us that in the lockdown they have to trust the data from the journalists, and has been following English dailies which have reported 164 stories talking about around 140 suicides and about 24 attempted suicides.