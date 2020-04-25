Meditation to Help You Sleep Better & Feel Relaxed Through the Day

To help you cope, FIT returns with the second season of the guided meditation podcast with yogi Zubin Atré.

Zubin is the founder of AtréYoga, a precise science aligning body, mind, and breath. A sports yoga specialist, Zubin is also a yoga author of the book It Takes Two to Yoga.

In the second season of this series Rise With Zubin, Zubin brings you seven podcasts that will help us center ourselves, and cope with our new reality.

Take a deep breath, put on your headphones, and let FIT’s yoga guru guide you to help regulate your sleep. Meditation has been proven to play a role in relieving stress and elevating mood.

You can listen to all the episodes of the first season ‘Escape With Zubin’ here.