Sarada Menon, the First Woman Psychiatrist of India, Passes Away at 98

Dr Menon joined the Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk in 1959 and soon became its first woman Superintendent by 1961. It was under her leadership that that department of psychiatry was set up. The institute also set up out-patient clinics and regional psychiatry centers. Through her career, she also helped set up several social organisations to help rehabilitate those suffering from mental illnesses.

Dr Menon's contributions to the space of mental illness and rehabilitation have helped 1000s of patients and shaped the careers of several psychiatrists who followed in her footsteps.

(Written with inputs from The Hindu.)