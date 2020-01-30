From Shaheen Bagh to Jamia: How Do We Deal With Collective Trauma?

I recently conducted a care circle in Mumbai where I invited people to sit and speak to each other, share food, stories, and poem with this belief that radical vulnerability demands radical compassion. The idea behind facilitating my meetup was to help create an inclusive and secure space for folks to unpack their grief and anger while opening themselves up to experience some form of catharsis through community and conversations.

Politically, we are at a debilitating peak where the fight for our civic liberties is raging in every direction even as the metronome on global climate disaster ticks louder by the minute. The Australian bushfires, the women sitting in the spine-numbing cold in Shaheen Bagh, the daily grotesque of rape statistics on the rise in India; there is a universal question about how are we going to ever heal our psychic injuries.