COVID Pandemic, Long Sitting Hours Linked to Rise in Diabetes by 16%

Whether we have type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, or just want to get back to a healthier lifestyle post-lockdowns, most of us can benefit from some simple changes:

1. try using a height-adjustable (sit-to-stand) desk. Start standing for a few minutes each day and gradually scale up to standing or walking for 30 minutes of every hour

2. use phone meetings or phone calls as a prompt to stand

3. try walking work meetings or catching up with friends for a walk

4. after finishing a work task or an episode of your favourite TV show, take a short walk around the block

5. set a calendar reminder or use a wearable device to prompt you to stand up and move regularly throughout the day.

It’s been a tough couple of years, especially for people living which chronic health conditions. But it’s not too late to make changes to prevent and manage diabetes and its complications.

(Christian Brakenridge is a PhD Candidate, Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, and David Dunstan is a Professor and Laboratory Head of Physical Activity, Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute.)

(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. FIT neither endorses nor is responsible for them. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)