25K Suicides Due to Unemployment, Debt in 3 Years, Reveals Govt Data

3,548 people died by suicide due to unemployment in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union government told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 9 February.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) data, Nityanand Rai, Minister of State (Home), said in a written reply that a total of 25,000 Indians died by suicide due to either unemployment or bankruptcy between 2018 and 2020.