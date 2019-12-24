My Experiments With Happiness #2: Theatre

In the beginning of the four month theatre batch, there were many, including me, who would fumble while narrating on stage. But my teacher, Shilpi Marwaha, made the audience clap for the one who was fumbling. It gave us positive encouragement and on we went, tumbling from our minor mistakes, 'moving forward' as she would say, while emerging stronger as warriors.

By no coincidence whatsoever, she decided to call her theatre group, Sukhmanch, which literally means the stage of happiness.

I asked Bhaktiveda Dhaul who is an expressive arts therapist, if it was actually common to see such transformations in theatre. She said, "There have been a lot of breakthroughs. People have actually been able to transform their lives." Upon my asking what these transformations looked like, she said it could be anything; from having more confidence to having important life realisations.

Dhaul also told me that if not anything, most people who practiced theatre told her they felt 'liberated'.