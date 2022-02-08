Medication or Therapy - What's The Right Choice For You?

Mental disorders, unfortunately, don't have such obvious markers of pain. The fastest way to know you need to speak to an expert is if your problem starts to become a disorder.

A disorder is anything that disrupts your daily functioning.

Are you unable to sleep? Are you unable to get out of bed and take care of yourself? Have you lost your appetite?

We all have low days, but it's when the lows become constant and start disrupting your daily life that it becomes a disorder.

Needless to say, it's best to approach a mental health professional at or before this point, and even after (as is often the case).