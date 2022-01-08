Thyroid Awareness Month: Busting Common Thyroid-Related Myths

Thyroid gland is a small butterfly-shaped organ situated in the base of the neck whose importance is often ignored by the people. This small organ is responsible for the normal functioning of the body and plays key role in functions like breathing, metabolism, heartbeat, etc.

There several types of thyroid disorders that can affect a person in their lifetime like hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, thyroid cancer, goiter, etc. These diseases have various misinformation and myths related to them.

We would like to observe the thyroid awareness month by busting these myths and misconceptions so that people are aware of the actual facts and information. Let's get the common thyroid myths busted.