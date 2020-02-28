Delhi Violence: “I Am a Fact-Checker, and I Am Traumatised”
The past few days have seen areas of Delhi ravaged with extreme violence, causing death and widespread destruction. Scrolling through my timeline, I see photos and videos of clashes, severely injured people being beaten incessantly, and lifeless bodies being picked up and thrown like they never breathed.
Taking a deep breath, I decide to keep my phone aside to get back to my usual business. I do that because I have a choice. But for many others, their ‘business’ needs them to revisit these visuals, pause and zoom into each one, scrutinise every minute detail — and then do it all over again.
Pratik Sinha, co-founder of the fact-checking website AltNews, tweeted, “Fact-checkers are having to watch videos of people being brutalised, videos of buildings burning, people shrieking, all of them, frame by frame, again and again and again, so that we can figure out where a video is from, get a tiny clue which we can follow-up so that we can verify the image/video. During such times, all we do is consume violence the whole day.”
In conversation with FIT, he says that watching a particular video the night before triggered him to post this tweet. “People respond to situations differently. Usually, I am not impacted that much, but there are times — such as the last three days (referring to the violence in North-east Delhi) — when it becomes very tough to feel alright. I felt this during the Pulwama attack as well, when false videos and images were being circulated from another time.”
Citizen journalism and social media access have made it possible for regular people to take to their Twitter accounts and post what they are witnessing first-hand. While there’s a lot to celebrate about the trend, it has also led to the spread of fake news at a rate like never before. Fact-checking websites have been on their toes to verify news and debunk false information, and a huge part of their jobs requires them to go through horrific, extremely graphic material, frame-by frame.
FIT speaks with people from the industry to understand how they cope with all that their work demands from them.
“Sometimes, I’m Not Able to Sleep Till 5 AM”
Divya Chandra works in The Quint’s fact-checking team WebQoof. “Amidst the Delhi violence, we are receiving multiple photos showing people with bruises, videos of burnt houses, people being attacked. While others have a choice or viewing them once or not viewing them at all, we do not have that choice. We have to watch everything again and again, listen to people crying for help. It’s so distressing.”
Ruchita Chandrashekar, a trauma therapist, explains that consistent exposure to violence can be responsible for secondary trauma. In a few cases, it may possibly cause symptoms of PTSD such as nightmares, hypervigilance, difficulties with sleep and appetite or the feeling of restlessness. Our brains are constantly registering the violence, and with people like fact-checkers, who are exposed to it by the minute, the impact can be traumatising and the brain’s stress responses can increase proportionately. “They’re more vulnerable to these risk factors. You and I have a choice, they don’t, especially when the country is in a crisis.”
Priyanka Jha from AltNews shares that she often has the visuals running in her mind long after looking at them. “Listening to hate speeches, looking closely at photos of dead bodies 24/7 to verify what’s true and what’s not, can be extremely disturbing. But with time, a kind of numbness has taken over. I don’t know what to do and how to deal with it. Sometimes, I feel like taking a break, but even then, there is just so much happening that you can’t cut-off.”
Ruchita explains this phenomenon. “A pattern of desensitisation is seen across the board. It shouldn’t be normal and ordinary to look at blood and death, but for a lot of us, it has become so.”
Coping Mechanisms
Karen Rebelo works as an investigative reporter, fact-checker and a copy-editor at BOOM. “This is very close to my heart. The mental toll that this job takes is unfortunately very real. It’s part and parcel of our jobs. There is definitely a link between this exposure and the trauma or PTSD that people may suffer from. It’s been especially difficult since 2019 due to the constant cycle of traumatic news, without much gap in between. My own health and behaviour have suffered because of this.”
“People think that fact-checkers are not on the field, so they are not really impacted. There’s a lot of misunderstanding: How can someone who’s not physically present undergo such distress? But there’s enough research to show that even watching these things can have a serious impact. Sustained exposure leads to lasting damage in terms of sleep disturbances, cynical mindsets, isolating oneself, digestive problems and numbness.”Karen Rebelo, BOOM
The organisation has a few guidelines in place to help the employees cope better with all the content they consume through the day. A few of these include:
- Not everyone has to watch a graphic video. Only the people working on a particular story need to see it, and they must avoid sharing it with others.
- Give a trigger warning when an upsetting image or video is being sent or forwarded across, so that people can mentally brace themselves rather than being shocked and taken aback. This heads up will leave it up to the individual (who isn’t working on it) to view it or not. So labelling is important.
- Try not to watch all this post sundown. We have a habit of scrolling through the media at night. But the mind retains and absorbs the information, which can be highly disturbing and may cause sleeping troubles.
- If you’re working on a video and don’t need the audio clues, it’s a good idea to mute it as you study it. It becomes easier and the impact lessens when you watch something on mute — just like a horror movie becomes less scary without sound.
- Cover portions of a video or a picture that you don’t need to see. You could do it manually by perhaps holding a book to your screen, or just blur it using some editing tools and work on the rest.
- Build a support system outside of work. Friends, family, or just some hobby and exercising. Self-care is important, you need to take care of your mind.
“These are all small things, but when you are dealing with large chunks of traumatic visual imagery, every little step can make a difference. You can’t escape all of it, but you can definitely minimise the impact. Acknowledge the need to cut away and take a break if required. And this stands true for all reporters.”
