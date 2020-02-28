Delhi Violence: “I Am a Fact-Checker, and I Am Traumatised”

The past few days have seen areas of Delhi ravaged with extreme violence, causing death and widespread destruction. Scrolling through my timeline, I see photos and videos of clashes, severely injured people being beaten incessantly, and lifeless bodies being picked up and thrown like they never breathed.

Taking a deep breath, I decide to keep my phone aside to get back to my usual business. I do that because I have a choice. But for many others, their ‘business’ needs them to revisit these visuals, pause and zoom into each one, scrutinise every minute detail — and then do it all over again.

Pratik Sinha, co-founder of the fact-checking website AltNews, tweeted, “Fact-checkers are having to watch videos of people being brutalised, videos of buildings burning, people shrieking, all of them, frame by frame, again and again and again, so that we can figure out where a video is from, get a tiny clue which we can follow-up so that we can verify the image/video. During such times, all we do is consume violence the whole day.”