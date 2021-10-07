Antidepressants: Why Are People So Reluctant To Take Them?

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers depression to be the leading cause of disability worldwide, and an estimated 5 percent of adults suffer from depression.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also ushered in a number of triggers. Those who never experienced depression are facing it for the first time. Others who were already suffering are reaching new breaking points.

Around 280 million people worldwide have depression, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. It's this common.