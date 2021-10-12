World Arthritis Day: Theme, Date, History, and Significance
Know about the date, history, theme and significance of the World Arthritis Day 2021.
World Arthritis day is celebrated on 12 October every year across the globe. Arthritis is a disease that generally affects people as they age. It is characterised by pain in joints, joint stiffness, redness, swelling and difficulty in moving.
Though arthritis is a common disease, there is still significant lack of awareness around it. Here's what you need to know about arthritis day history and themes.
World Arthritis Day: History
World Arthritis day was established by the Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI) in the year 1996. Every year the day is celebrated across the world to raise awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs).
This day was chosen to raise awareness about the lifestyle changes, treatment and prevention of the disease and how it affects normal day to day functioning.
World Arthritis Day: Significance
Arthritis is not a single disease but a combination of 100 different conditions. The two main types are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Arthritis affects the joints, tissues around the joints and the connective tissues resulting in swelling, redness and stiffness which makes the movement of the affected joints very difficult.
This day is also celebrated to urge health care organisations and the government to make policies that help lighten the burden of the disease.
World Arthritis Day: Theme
The theme for the world arthritis day 2021 is still to be decided.
