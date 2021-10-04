World Cerebral Palsy Day: History, Significance, Quotes and Posters

World Cerebral Palsy day is celebrated on 6 October every year and it is movement by the patients suffering from CP, their families and the organisations supporting them to fight for the same rights, accessibility and opportunities as the normal people.

There are around 17 million people who are suffering from cerebral palsy and it affects mostly the children of the world who have to live with it throughout their life since there is no cure for the disease.

The world Cerebral Palsy day is celebrated to catalyse the issue of a normal life for the people suffering from cerebral palsy.