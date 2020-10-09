World Mental Health Day 2020: Talking Mental Health & Kindness

Along with COVID-19, there's another health crisis that's been brewing in India for a while. It has even been called a potential public health epidemic - I'm talking about India's mental health burden.

The pandemic and the lockdown have already created a deep impact on mental health, but recently, there has been a surge of insensitivity and unkindness on display towards mental health. The dismal media coverage of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has been called out for its inaccuracies in portraying mental illnesses and people who live with them. The need for kindness understanding for those living with mental health issues, their family and loved ones; the need for kindness towards each other in tough times; and the need for kindness towards yourself cannot be overstated.

FIT spoke to a veritable panel of experts to find out more: Dr Kamna Chhibber, Clinical Psychologist, Head, Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences at Fortis Healthcare, Sandhya Menon, a #Metooactivist, journalist, mom with BDP and suicide survivor and Jytosana Siddharth an activist, artist, writer, India Lead for Gender At Work, founder of Project Anti Caste Love (2018) and Dalit Feminism Archive (2019).