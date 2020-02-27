Delhi Violence: How Do You Explain Hate to Children?

My ever perceptive first-born picked up on it the moment he got off the school bus. “Why do you look so sad Mama?”

I wondered how to present what I was feeling in as sanitized a way as possible. “I’m sad because people are fighting, and hurting each other in our city” I replied.

How do you talk about violence with your child?

I found myself unsure. Are these topics that take away from the vulnerability and innocence of childhood? Should we just let kids hold on to idealistic tenets like freedom of speech, rejecting violence, kindness and empathy?

As Dr Amit Sen, a child psychiatrist with Children First puts it, “ Some of the conversation will depend on who’s been targeted in that violence, is it a close family member or even a parent? The proximity of it intensifies the impact for the child. Then the trauma can be very deep and damaging. It can lead to depression, behavioural disorders, PTSD (Post traumatic stress disorder) and extreme anxiety . The experience can be damaging for life."