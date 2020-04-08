Empathy Amid COVID-19: Time To Teach Kids ‘We’ Is Not Just Us

The great Indian migration march of innocents pushed to the edge, their one fault they were born poor, is the only curve- learning or otherwise, that needs to rise. In these conflicting times, when as parents we need to decide how much is too much information, let your kids see for themselves how the face of another child- not much older than them- looks on a beaten track as he walks behind his jobless father and exhausted mother. Let them realise how Robert Frost has come alive from the pages of their literature books, that for so many it is literally miles to go before they sleep.

A child will understand more than anyone the human tendency to huddle down with family in the times of crisis, whether it is bad marks or bad news we all want the familiar. Countless students and other Indian nationals have been evacuated from countries, many children have made a beeline for their parents across cities and continents. Social distancing in the comfort of our sanitised drawing rooms, so many with mouths full and dripping sarcasm have questioned this ‘foolishness’ of fleeing for home. Those on the ‘other side’ are not educated enough to keep the fear out.