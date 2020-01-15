8 Tips to Help Kids Adjust to Changing Schools

Change. One small word that can trigger feelings of excitement, anxiety and fear – all at the same time. We tend to have this innate resistance to change, whether it’s a job, relationship or home – even if we know that the change will be good for us. If adults have this much trouble adjusting to change, imagine how it must be for kids.

Kids thrive on routines and predictability. It offers them stability and security, and helps them focus their energies on positive things like growing and learning. Even babies sleep better and fuss less when there is a routine to their day.