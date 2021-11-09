Sara and Madhav: A Peak into the Mind of a Child with Autism

Nidhi says she sees the comic as aimed at both parents and children. It's a conversation starter and for parents to also look back at their childhood and acknowledge that we were all different in our own way, and so our children don't have to tick every box in the 'normal' category.

For Archana, it was never about writing for a certain age-group. "When you walk into a mall with your child and you see another child who is clapping his hands, or screaming, or having a meltdown, you have two choices -either you drag your child away, or you choose to answer their questions," says Archana.

The writing is simple, its easy to read, its beginning to tickle the curiosity of your neurotypical child about their neurodiverse friend.

"A child who flips through the book should be able to read it, and then begin to have questions. We did not want to write a book in which everything fits neatly, everything is happily ever after, they read it, they throw it, and they never think about it. We wanted a book that does not answer all your questions. We wanted the book to start a conversation," adds Archana.

For Mugdha, it's the curiosity of Madhav's friends and cousins that inspired her to take on this project.