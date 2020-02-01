Low Birth Weight Babies At Risk of Breathing Issues Later in Life

"The observed 7.9 watts increase for each 450 grams of extra weight at birth, in a baby born at 40 weeks, translates into approximately 1.34 increase in metabolic equivalent (MET) which has been associated with a 13 per cent difference in the risk of premature death and a 15 per cent difference in the risk of developing cardiovascular disease," said study researcher Daniel Berglind from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.