Parents Beware, Phone Addiction Can Hurt Relationship With Children: Report

Interestingly, the report also highlighted that while the time that is spent with kids and family, in general, has gone up, the quality of time spent has deteriorated.

At least 80 percent of smartphone users are on their phones even when they are spending time with their kids and 75 percent admit to having been distracted by their smartphones and not being attentive to kids even while with them.

While 85 percent of parents feel that their children find it difficult to mix with other kids in a social setting and the overall outdoor experience to be daunting, 90 percent of parents said that their children are sometimes found to be lacking in acceptable moral and social behaviour.

The overall dependency on phones has increased. People use their phones while eating food (70 percent), in the living room (72 percent) and even while sitting with family (75 percent), said the survey that covered 1100 consumers, across age groups and demographics, in the top 8 Indian cities, including, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata.

