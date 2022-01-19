Novak Djokovic & the Anti-Vax Saga: Is He Really a Hero Anymore?

We masked up to save others, we vaccinated to curb the spread. Djokovic instead stayed within his comfort zone, hugging children without a mask when he was COVID positive.

He also did a magazine shoot smiling into the camera as though COVID was his to spread and not for the first time, he has done justice to it.

In May 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Djokovic organized a tournament where players relaxed by clubbing in a vortex of adrenaline, virus, and celebration.

The world watched the horror show as shirtless and without mask in a crowded night club, the Serbian led the merry dance. Not unexpectedly, many fell sick including Djokovic and his wife.