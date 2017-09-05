Teachers’ Day: Googly’s Tips on How Kids Should Actually be Taught
Googly from ‘Galli Galli Sim Sim’ shows how you should be teaching children using everyday items.
How do you teach little children numbers and alphabets when they are three or four years old? Is their brain capable of cramming all that information?
Last year, a video of a little girl crying while learning numbers went viral. The girl, not more than 3-years-old, was repeatedly scolded as she read out numbers from a notebook.
This Teachers’ Day, Googly from ‘Galli Galli Sim Sim’, the popular muppets show, is joined by veteran educator Dr Renu Singh with tips on how you should be teaching children using everyday items.
Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Camera: Abhay Singh
