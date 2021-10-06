Why Aryan Khan’s Father Deserves Your Empathy, Not Your Trolling
"The way SRK has been trolled makes you wonder how these people set examples at home with their own children."
It has all the trappings of salacious WhatsApp forwards. A star kid- yes, I know he is 23, but let’s avoid the semantics for a moment- arrested in a drug bust on a cruise ship and taken into custody. The glee in lapping up the predicament of a young man and his superstar father has been almost voyeuristic. Not a murmur of rehabilitation, instead there have been numerous calls of harsh punishment for Aryan Khan. After all our morality maybe missing a compass but insists on fusing traditionalism with a strong dose of sanskar whenever convenient.
Anything uncomfortable is not part of our ‘culture’- even today when children are streaming the same Netflix shows as their American peers, we hide behind either ‘western influence’ or conveniently lay society’s ills at Bollywood’s doors.
Remember Rhea Chakraborty and the media witch-hunt that is always bubbling at the surface, creating misleading ripples but never offering a solution. Much like the Bollywood films of the 60s and 70s when a couple’s onscreen chemistry zoomed into two bright yellow flowers, under the garb of ‘these things don’t happen in our society’, our entitlement also makes us look the other way when reality knocks closer home.
“I started smoking weed during the end of class 9 and it was not cigarettes. I just decided one day that I wanted to try marijuana. Most of it came from becoming more aware of its legality and use in other countries.” This was Rohan who told me last year that he started experimenting with drugs at the age of 13.
There is more, lots more. “I drink and smoke up hash and I have been doing both since the age of 16, says eighteen- year-old Cindy… I smoke up once in two weeks but there are people who do it two- three times a day.”
These are just a couple of excerpts from my book Stoned, Shamed, Depressed that deep dives into the lives of teens in tier 1 and tier 2 cities of India.
None of them have a superstar or VIP parent, they are students who cannot be differentiated from their uniform or shoes, but in today’s fast paced social media cocoon have a universal shade of grey.
Many adults though insist on seeing only black and white- the colours of denial.
Which is why it is unlikely that they will go beyond the sadistic pleasure over the misery of a superstar and his son and admit that India has a drug problem because while so many parents are busy with someone else’s son, they conveniently forget to clean their own backyard.
An NCRB report says one juvenile dies of an overdose every ten days. Another report in 2019 revealed that one out of every six children in Delhi in the vulnerable age group of 8-12 have abused drugs. There is more. Hash remains illegal in the country, but Delhi is the third highest consumer globally. At, Rs 20-30 a kick, many times “stuff” is bought under the flyover or outside the gates of an apartment building even during COVID - not all drug transactions happen on a glamorous cruise ships and those who want to bait the fish always know where to hook.
'Where is Empathy for a Fellow Parent?'
Things happen in the adolescent world but as a society we make boundaries binary- treating mistakes even by a child with inflexibility and taking pleasure in bringing down those parents who are already in midst of trying times. The way SRK has been trolled makes you wonder how these people set examples at home with their own children. Where is empathy for a fellow parent who is going through a rough patch? SRK and Gauri are not the first, they won’t be the last. Students making out in school, children caught cheating, vaping in corridors - many a times schools have taken harsher action than they think suitable simply because parents tarnish everything that doesn’t meet the conventional criteria with the same sweeping brush.
But who decides which children are good and who are bad? Who takes a call that someone in the early 20s doesn’t deserve a chance at being rehabilitated and should instead be treated like a seasoned criminal?
Sometimes it is the same parents who are clueless about their own children. How many of those who have been baying for Aryan’s blood stopped to wonder why so many drug peddlers are on the scent of the youth and children, or how their own kids are selling their vapes in school.
If we really want to have an opinion on everything- because SRK as a parent is frankly none of our business, lets reflect on why children are on Instagram or Snapchat at the age of 10, or why their pocket money puts to shame what the domestic staff earn, because it all adds up. Among the 748 billion smart phone users in the country is a big percentage of young children who have been allowed the kind of access and exposure that may rock many boats, not just a cruise ship.
The lack of understanding over when a child needs intervention and what is a misadventure of youth is not something many parents lose sleep over.
Most of those who cross the man-made boundaries are not allowed second chances, especially those that come from a celebrity background, others are just shunted out of the country. We want to instead define an identity by a mistake. Maybe Aryan Khan has another face, but we don’t want to really see it, do we? As an aside, a rave party with a focus on one child, once you are done with baying for blood, do read between the lines.
Missing Drug Awareness Programmes in Schools
But when there is euphoria at another’s misery it is the underlying issues that get neglected. Drug awareness at the school level doesn’t succeed also because both parents and governments still consider it a taboo, despite students taking marijuana laced with other drugs in colleges or school students spiking water bottles with a date rape drug.
Enforcement trumps rehabilitation and prevention especially when drugs and mental health have a delicate connection, nor does punishment always match the crime. Those imbibing a small amount for recreation are often tarnished with the same sweeping sentence as another selling for money.
But where will sanctimony hide when it comes across school toppers, the so-called good children, who also smoke up just so they can keep awake and study to meet expectations.
Drugs come in different forms. Don’t get taken in with cocaine, from fevicol to sleeping pills and vaping, when the problem becomes the solution, instead of salaciously enjoying the gossip, be concerned.
Drugs and youth in the country is a malaise both in the privileged homes and the homeless. Do we want to cure it, or are we going to just flog the superficial symptoms? As a society we have a choice, do we want the children back in our embrace or do we want to punish them and their parents for a wrong turn taken just at the beginning of a long journey?
This isn’t just about Aryan Khan and his father.
(Jyotsna Mohan is the author of the book 'Stoned, Shamed, Depressed: An Explosive Account of the Secret Lives of India's Teens.' You can get the book here.)
