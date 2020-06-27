Periods and PPEs: Stories of Women Healthcare Workers 

Working in a COVID ward is tough enough with the long hours of handling critical patients, wearing bulky and uncomfortable PPE suits, no water or using the bathroom for the duration of the 8-9 hour shift.

Meet Dr Kamna, an anesthesiologist who wonders why having periods makes her superhuman, or Dr Sumedha who powered through her shift only to feel weak and dizzy afterwards and then finally realise she has her periods.

Then there is staff nurse Linda Rose who says her male supervisors are supportive of shift changes according to their menstrual cycles. Janki says working in a PPE makes her feel like “I am swimming in a pool of my own sweat. Everything was drenched, even the pad.”

Listen to their stories as they speak about something women professionals rarely do: managing our periods while on duty.